Aaron Rodgers, Shailene Woodley call it quits one year after announcing engagement

“It was an amicable split; it just was not working,” a source said.

By ANI Published: Thu 17 Feb 2022, 1:13 PM

Actor Shailene Woodley and NFL player Aaron Rodgers have broken up close to one year after announcing their engagement.

A source close to Rodgers confirmed to People magazine that the NFL star, 38, and the 30-year-old Big Little Lies actor have split, just over one year after he made the surprise announcement that they were engaged.

“It was an amicable split; it just was not working,” the source said.

The source added, “They’re very different people with busy careers and there were obstacles that they could not surmount. They will remain friendly; there’s no bad blood and no drama. It just did not work out for them.”

The NFL quarterback was first linked to the Spectacular Now star following his July 2020 split from Danica Patrick. Us Weekly confirmed the duo’s relationship in February 2021, and later that month, Rodgers raised eyebrows when he thanked his “fiancee” during his NFL Honors acceptance speech.

Woodley later shared more details about the duo’s engagement during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In late March 2021, they were seen for the first time since news of their engagement broke, going for a dinner outing with friends in Arkansas. Shortly after, Rodgers and Woodley were spotted on their most PDA-packed outing as a couple at Walt Disney World.

News of their romance was a surprise to many as Rodgers and Woodley’s low-key relationship grew stronger in their quarantine bubble during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, as the world opened up and Rodgers’ NFL season approached, the two were rarely seen together.

News of their breakup comes after Rodgers received backlash concerning his vaccination status in November 2021 when it was made public that he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In August of last year, he told the media that he was “immunized” when he was asked about whether or not he had received the COVID-19 vaccine amid rising NFL protocols for the 2021 season. However, during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show on November 5, Rodgers confirmed that he was unvaccinated. That same month, Woodley slammed “disparaging” claims about Rodgers.

Meanwhile, Rodgers previously dated Olivia Munn from May 2014 to April 2017 and Danica Patrick from December 2017 to July 2020. The Emmy nominee, for her part, dated rugby star Ben Volavola for two years before splitting in early 2020.