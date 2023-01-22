UAE

A-list celeb fashion at Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal: Who wore what

From Kendall Jenner and Rebel Wilson to Beyonce and Gauri Khan, it was a stylish red carpet to remember

Kendall Jenner flaunted a Schiaparelli gown (Photos: Supplied)
Emirati actress and television star Mahira Abdelaziz was stunning in a pink Maison Valentino gown
Beyoncé in a custom gold Dolce &amp; Gabbana outfit
British singer and One Direction star Liam Payne
Guyanese-British actress Letitia Wright wore a bright pink dress with a diamanté spaghetti strap
Australian star Rebel Wilson dazzled in an emerald green maxi dress by Valentino
Entrepreneur and interior designer to the stars Gauri Khan was elegant in a black off-the-shoulder creation with a criss-crossed waist
Christopher Goncalo with beauty entrepreneur Huda Kattan
A vision in blue, beauty entrepreneur Mona Kattan pictured with husband Hassan Elamin
British boxing champion Amir Khan looked dapper as wife Faryal Makhdoom, oozed sophistication in a green gown
