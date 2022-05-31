UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for June 2022 announced

Prices find some support as EU officials express optimism about reaching a deal on a phased embargo of Russian oil
Energy2 weeks ago
The UAE fuel price committee on May 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of June 2022.
Starting June 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh4.15 a litre, compared to Dh3.66 in May.
Special 95 petrol will cost Dh4.03 per litre, compared to Dh3.55 in May.
E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.96 a litre, compared to Dh3.48 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh4.14 a litre compared to Dh4.08 in May.
