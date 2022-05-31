UAE: Petrol, diesel prices for June 2022 announced

Published: Tue 31 May 2022, 10:22 PM

The UAE fuel price committee on May 31 announced petrol and diesel prices for the month of June 2022.

Starting June 1, Super 98 petrol will cost Dh4.15 a litre, compared to Dh3.66 in May.

Special 95 petrol will cost Dh4.03 per litre, compared to Dh3.55 in May.

E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh3.96 a litre, compared to Dh3.48 a litre last month, while diesel will be charged at Dh4.14 a litre compared to Dh4.08 in May.

