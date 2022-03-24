UAE

Russia's Gazprom continues to export gas to Europe via Ukraine

The company said requests stood at 104 million cubic metres.

Reuters file
Reuters file

By Reuters

Published: Thu 24 Mar 2022, 12:21 PM

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Thursday said that it was continuing to supply natural gas to Europe via Ukraine in line with requests from European consumers.

The company said requests stood at 104 million cubic metres for March 24, down from 106.5 million cubic metres the previous day.

