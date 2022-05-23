Oman, Iran sign cooperation deals in oil and gas sectors

Agreements signed during Iranian President's visit to Muscat

Agencies file

By Reuters Published: Mon 23 May 2022, 1:33 PM

Oman and Iran have signed eight memorandums of understanding and four cooperation programmes in sectors including oil and gas and transportation, Oman's state news agency reported on Monday.

The agreements were signed during a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Muscat to meet with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said.