Oman, Iran sign cooperation deals in oil and gas sectors

Expected to reduce Capital's CO2 emissions by more than 2.4 million tonnes annually
Energy1 week ago
Oman and Iran have signed eight memorandums of understanding and four cooperation programmes in sectors including oil and gas and transportation, Oman's state news agency reported on Monday.
The agreements were signed during a visit by Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to Muscat to meet with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq al-Said.
The company has been instrumental in developing the city into a global green energy hub
Energy2 weeks ago
Between 2020 and 2021, the number of electric cars doubled, making the industry one of the few that grew during the pandemic
Energy2 weeks ago
The crude prices also rally on the European Union plans for new sanctions against Russia
Energy2 weeks ago
Opec+ to raise output by 432,000bpd from June; Opec says Chinese lockdowns hitting demand; No discussion of EU embargo on Russian oil
Energy2 weeks ago
This comes a month after March rates rose above the Dh3-per-litre mark for the first time since 2015
Energy2 weeks ago
Here's how much it will cost to tank up your car next month
Energy3 weeks ago
Sharjah to become Middle East's first zero-waste city, plant to provide power to 28,000 homes
Energy3 weeks ago