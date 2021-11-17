Israeli manufacturer inks pact with UAE company

By Ashwani Kumar Published: Wed 17 Nov 2021, 6:12 PM

Israeli company SolconIGEL and UAE’s CMETS Engineering Solutions have signed an agreement during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (Aadipec).

Israeli companies are participating at the exhibition following the signing of the Abraham Accords.

“We are participating in Adipec for the first time thanks to the Abraham Accords. The peace agreement has encouraged the business community. I saw around eight companies from Israel attending the event. While we were looking to expand our business, the UAE was one of the opportunities we looked at, thanks to the government here. While looking for possibilities, we found CMETS Engineering Solutions in Abu Dhabi,” Izzi Eicher, vice-president of global sales, SolconIGEL, said from the Smart Manufacturing Zone at the ADIPEC.

“We are a power electronics company that has designed, developed, and manufactured industrial electronic systems for more than 40 years. As a global industry leader in soft starter technology and motor control, we provide solutions for the toughest applications in all major industries. Our range of soft starters, many of which, are already installed and successfully running some of the world’s largest oil rigs, vessels, and oil and gas pumping stations,” Eicher added.

Eicher noted a soft starter is an equipment that starts a motor slowly with reduced power to prevent mechanical shocks and save energy by using an efficient power source. It is used in the oil and gas sector.

According to the distribution agreement, CMETS will be stocking, selling and servicing SolconIGELs soft starters in Abu Dhabi.

CMETS, an ADNOC contractor, provides engineers and service teams in the field of electrical and automation solutions.

Muhamed Kasim, general manager, CMETS, said the agreement is in line with promoting the National Innovation Strategy.

“SolconIGEL uses next-generation technology to improve efficiency. They are a smart manufacturer.”

Also, SolconIGEL will be opening a branch in the country to enhance collaborations with companies in the UAE.

Srinivas Ramaswamy, regional manager, SolconIGELs, added: “We are looking to work with ADNOC Group. The agreement with CMETS is our strength. We are trying to support the in-country value requirements.”

