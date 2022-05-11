UAE: Teen jumps to death from building after argument with dad in Sharjah

Investigation reveals that the boy took the decision after his father scolded him for coming late at night daily

File

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 11:39 AM Last updated: Wed 11 May 2022, 11:46 AM

Sharjah Police is investigating the death of a 15- year-old Arab boy, who jumped from the 12th floor of a building in Al Tawoun area.

The police received the incident report at 2am on Sunday, after which a team of CID, patrol and forensic experts rushed to the site, where they found the boy's body.

He had already succumbed to his injuries, including a severe skull fracture and internal bleeding.

Doctors at Kuwaiti Hospital confirmed the boy's death before transferring him to the forensic laboratory for autopsy.

Officers at Al Buhairah Police station are interrogating the boy's family.

Initial investigation has revealed that the boy decided to end his life by jumping from a balcony after his father scolded him for coming late at night, every day, even after school had reopened.