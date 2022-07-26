UAE: Fire breaks out in warehouse in Dubai

Civil defence is battling the blaze

By A Staff Reporter Published: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 4:06 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Jul 2022, 4:07 PM

A fire has broken out in a warehouse storing wood in Dubai's Ras Al Khor 2. The Government of Dubai Media Office said the civil defence is currently battling the blaze. No casualties have been reported.

The thick plume of smoke seen rising from the area is due to the inflammable nature of the materials, the media office clarified.

