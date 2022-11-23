UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Dubai: Accident causes traffic congestion; police issue warning

Authorities ask motorists to exercise caution while driving on the road

Photo for illustrative purposes only
Photo for illustrative purposes only

By Web Desk

Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 8:05 AM

An accident has occurred on Oud Metha Road on Wednesday morning.

In a tweet shared this morning, Dubai Police said that the accident is causing a traffic jam on the road in the direction of Latifa Hospital.

Police ask motorists to exercise caution while driving on the road.

More to follow.


More news from Emergencies