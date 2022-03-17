UAE: First batch of teachers receive new licences

Educators must hold a licence to work legally in the UAE

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 11:49 AM Last updated: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 11:52 AM

The Ministry of Education (MoE) has started issuing licences to eligible teachers who passed the required tests.

The process of issuing the Educational Professions Licence will be done in three phases, according to the MoE. The first batch of teachers received their licences earlier this week, while the next two batches will get them on March 21 and 28.

The Educational Professions Licence is a permit issued by the MoE after meeting specific requirements, which enables its holder to work in the educational field.

The UAE had introduced the pilot phase of the UAE Teachers’ Licensing System (TLS) in 2017. And from 2021, the TLS teaching licence became a requirement for education professionals in the UAE. All principals, vice-principals, managers and teachers working across public and private schools have to hold a UAE teacher’s licence to work legally in the country.

The system was co-developed by National Qualifications Authority (NQA), Ministry of Education (MoE), Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) , Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (Adek) and Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education Training (ACTVET).

The licence is obtained by passing two tests, one in pedagogy and the other in the teacher's field of specialisation.

In case the applicant fails to meet the exam criteria, the system then introduces training courses that are customised based on the level shown in the exam to achieve the required outcome.

Teachers will be given an opportunity to redo any failed assessment during a 24-months period.

The Educational Professions Licensing System aims to measure the performance of workers in the education sector (teachers, school leaders and school professions) to ensure their ability to practice their professions with high efficiency and to allow for continuous development and support according to effective support programs.

It also aims to provide them with a high level of knowledge and efficiency to provide high-quality education to students reflecting positively on the education process in the country and ensuring that it meets the requirements of this knowledge era as well as future challenges.

How to apply for the licence

All teachers should register in the TLS as announced by the Professional Licencing Department.

To complete the registration process:

- Private school employees must enter the registration PIN code which is provided to school principals.

- Public school employees must register with their MoE email.

Registered education professionals can book the tests through the system, or confirm attendance through a specific procedure that is announced to them via email.

Targeted groups determined by the Professional Licensing Department are notified about the tests dates and locations to undergo the specified tests upon readiness.

Educators who are not registered in the TLS system will not be invited to undergo the process for taking the tests and, as a result, they will not be issued a licence.

Licence fee

The total cost of the licence for non-holders of international professional licences is Dh300, which includes the price of the tests and issuance of the professional licence.

As per the regulations for the teacher licence fees, Dh250 will apply for all the tests the first time and an additional Dh100 will be charged when retesting or performing the evaluation individually. After completing all procedures, Dh50 is applicable for obtaining the licence.

The regulations also set an amount of Dh100 to assess the professional achievement portfolio after obtaining the licence in the renewal process.