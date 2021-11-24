UAE: 472 graduates honoured at GMU's convocation ceremony

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 11:07 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Nov 2021, 11:11 PM

A total of 472 students from six colleges of Gulf Medical University (GMU) were conferred with degrees at the 18th convocation ceremony.

To date, GMU, owned by Thumbay Group, has had 2,591 student graduates since their inception in 1998.

The ceremony was held virtually and in person on Monday. Graduates were presented with degrees by Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of the Board of Trustees, and Professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of GMU.

Of the 472 graduates, 69 are from the Emirates, 234 represent Middle Eastern and African nations, while 169 students are from Asian, American and other European countries.

Presently, 2,600 students from 86 countries are studying at Gulf Medical University. The College of Medicine saw the largest number of graduates at 158; followed by College of Health Sciences at 115, College of Dentistry at 76; College of Nursing at 73; and College of Pharmacy at 33.

The College of Health Care Management and Economics - the only one offering this specialisation in the Arab and the Middle East region, conferred degrees on 17 graduates.

Dr Thumbay thanked Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, for the government’s continuous support to the institution.

He acknowledged the contributions of the academic team headed by the chancellor, the faculty, administrative staff and other staff of GMU. Congratulating the graduates, he assured them of GMU’s support.

Hamdy also congratulated the graduates for their hard work and extended his gratitude to their families.

“Throughout your careers always abide by the values inculcated by GMU and be led by empathy, altruism, conscience, truthfulness, teamwork and fear of God. The university and its hospitals will give priority to its graduates in training and recruitment and will continue to support its graduates in training and recruitment and will continue to support you and take care of you even after graduation," he said.