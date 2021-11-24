UAE: 472 graduates honoured at GMU's convocation ceremony

People taking part in the survey can also win hotel stay, tourism vouchers, shopping mall vouchers, admission tickets to theme parks and a 3-month gym membership
Education2 weeks ago
A total of 472 students from six colleges of Gulf Medical University (GMU) were conferred with degrees at the 18th convocation ceremony.
To date, GMU, owned by Thumbay Group, has had 2,591 student graduates since their inception in 1998.
The ceremony was held virtually and in person on Monday. Graduates were presented with degrees by Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder and president of the Board of Trustees, and Professor Hossam Hamdy, chancellor of GMU.
Of the 472 graduates, 69 are from the Emirates, 234 represent Middle Eastern and African nations, while 169 students are from Asian, American and other European countries.
Presently, 2,600 students from 86 countries are studying at Gulf Medical University. The College of Medicine saw the largest number of graduates at 158; followed by College of Health Sciences at 115, College of Dentistry at 76; College of Nursing at 73; and College of Pharmacy at 33.
The College of Health Care Management and Economics - the only one offering this specialisation in the Arab and the Middle East region, conferred degrees on 17 graduates.
Dr Thumbay thanked Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman, for the government’s continuous support to the institution.
He acknowledged the contributions of the academic team headed by the chancellor, the faculty, administrative staff and other staff of GMU. Congratulating the graduates, he assured them of GMU’s support.
Hamdy also congratulated the graduates for their hard work and extended his gratitude to their families.
“Throughout your careers always abide by the values inculcated by GMU and be led by empathy, altruism, conscience, truthfulness, teamwork and fear of God. The university and its hospitals will give priority to its graduates in training and recruitment and will continue to support its graduates in training and recruitment and will continue to support you and take care of you even after graduation," he said.
People taking part in the survey can also win hotel stay, tourism vouchers, shopping mall vouchers, admission tickets to theme parks and a 3-month gym membership
Education2 weeks ago
The pupils will create their own curated space, displaying their artworks themed around immigration and migration
Education2 weeks ago
The emirate now has 215 private schools, 21 of which were opened in the last three years
Education2 weeks ago
Under the agreement, both institutions seek to exchange knowledge and academic best practices.
Education2 weeks ago
According to several key international organisations in the field of competitiveness, the UAE maintained its leadership
Education2 weeks ago
The award, which was launched in 2017, has received a positive response from various participating countries
Education2 weeks ago
The overwhelming choices in online resources have changed the landscape of learning
Education3 weeks ago
The census supports Dubai’s vision to be among the five happiest cities in the world
Education3 weeks ago