Emirati student receives UAE Fulbright Scholarship; will study energy, climate policy

This will fund Maryam Al Hammadi's Masters in International Studies at the University of Washington

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 8 Aug 2022, 4:29 PM

NYU Abu Dhabi (NYUAD) Class of 2019 student, Maryam Al Hammadi, has received the UAE Fulbright Scholarship, which will fund her Masters in International Studies at the University of Washington in the US.

The political science graduate will examine solutions for the global climate crisis at the nexus of science, international relations, and public policy.

Al Hammadi is one of three UAE Fulbright Scholars selected by the US State Department this year. She will be joined from NYUAD by Class of 2021 Interdisciplinary Studies graduate Hannah Kasak-Gliboff, who has received a US Fulbright Scholarship to Ghana, where she will study the impact of ecosystem degradation on coastal livelihoods, affiliating with the University of Ghana.

The prestigious international educational exchange program is sponsored by the US government for students, faculty, and other professionals, and is designed to build lasting connections between countries.

Maryam Al Hammadi said: “The experience of studying abroad throughout my time at NYUAD has honed my sense of independence and I am excited to start my graduate-level education in the United States. I eagerly await the opportunity to engage in the cultural exchange opportunities that the Fulbright Program offers, and to engage with different perspectives — something I’ve had the constant chance to do at NYUAD.

“I plan to focus my education in International Studies at the University of Washington on energy and climate policy and studying Italian on the side — a language I first learned when I had the privilege of studying abroad at NYU Florence. I will carry the zest for interdisciplinary studies and international dialogue that I’ve had the opportunity to explore at NYUAD with me during my graduate studies I hope to ultimately continue my career in policy or analysis, taking part in my country’s strides and developments in energy diversity.”

NYUAD Campus

Furthering NYUAD’s recent academic achievements during the past academic year are two NYUAD graduates, selected for Knight-Hennessy Scholarships. Class of 2020 Rawan Dareer is set to attend Stanford Law School to work towards a Juris Doctor (JD) degree and Class of 2019 Tami Gjogjieva will attend Stanford for a PhD in Genetics.

Founded just five years ago, the Knight-Hennessy Scholars Program has quickly become one of the most competitive and prestigious global awards, with over 6,000 applicants annually. The award includes three years of funding, participation in the King Global Leadership Program, and opportunities for involvement in the Knight-Hennessy community at Stanford.

ALSO READ:

Class of 2022 Mehak Sangani has received the Erasmus Mundus Scholarship for an International Masters in Marine Biological Resources. Sangani will start her degree in Portugal, and then will explore one of several tracks within the program that might take her to one of ten different universities. The program is designed to prepare students for the rapidly evolving demands of the blue bio-economy as well as research on the sustainable use of marine biological resources.

Class of 2022 Li Cheng has been awarded the Yenching Scholarship by the Yenching Academy of Peking University in Beijing, China. Cheng is studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Minor in Interactive Media. She will use Yenching’s Master’s degree in China Studies with a Politics and International Relations concentration to further her knowledge of the political forces that determine climate policy and action.