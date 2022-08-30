'Deeply inspiring': School leaders say UAE President's message motivates students, teachers alike

The community is 'overwhelmed' by the kind words of encouragement

by Nandini Sircar Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 6:47 PM

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, delivered an inspiring audio message to students as the new academic year began across the country on August 29. In an audio message, he welcomed students and teachers to the start of what he hoped would be a successful academic year. Educators in the UAE are highlighting how the President’s message in classrooms will inspire the next generation of learners.

School leaders, head teachers and mentors ceased all activity this morning at 9am as entire school communities listened to the President’s encouraging words, with rapt attention, as he expressed his pride in the UAE’s students.

Alan Williamson, CEO, Taaleem says: “As a home-grown company committed to delivering The National Agenda, we applaud and echo the heartfelt sentiments of the President’s message. As we welcome 27,000 students into our 26 schools, our aim is to equip them with the skills, knowledge and character needed to compete globally, so that they can more than hold their own at school and beyond.

We are preparing our students for the reality of today, the challenges of tomorrow and the ever-evolving needs of their chosen career. We continue to strive to enrich the communities we serve, both new and established, to create exciting futures for young people in the UAE and beyond.”

He adds, “The President’s message encourages students ‘to dream big and to never stop learning.' Our goal is to ensure that our students continue to aim higher and become the lifelong learners that are at the heart of His Highness’s inspirational communication to the UAE school community.”

School leaders also conveyed how children and teachers look up to the country’s leadership and feel honoured that the President connected with the student community.

Karim Murcia, Principal and CEO, GEMS Al Barsha National School, noted: “We stopped everything at 9.00am this morning, and brought our whole school together, to listen to the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as he addressed all students and teachers at the start of the academic year.

It was deeply inspiring to be connected as one community while reflecting on our President’s wise guidance, encouraging all students to demonstrate excellence, creativity, and determination. As a national school, we are excited to play our part and contribute to achieve the UAE’s exciting goals for the future.”

Ghadeer Abu-Shamat, Superintendent and CEO, Al Khaleej International School, and Vice President - Education, GEMS Education, says: “It is an honour and pleasure to receive such an inspiring message from the President of the UAE. It inspires and motivates all students and teachers.

Parents, too, were glad to receive this message, as their children look up to the country’s leaders as role models. It reflects and communicates the power of education and demonstrates the value that the President places in education."

Educators also reiterated how his words resonated with everyone, as The President underscored that “education is a great pursuit that can only be accomplished with the efforts of families and parents, alongside our society and our countries’ institutions, to help us achieve our goals and ambitions.”

This message was also shared with the parents.

Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO and Principal, Credence High School, said: “The school community at large is overwhelmed by these kind words of encouragement shared by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.”

“The message was broadcast through the school PAS system, and it brought in a renewed sense of commitment and joy amongst the staff and students. We all stand committed together in achieving the vision of the UAE to provide high-quality education and make our students global citizens.

These inspiring words were also shared with our parent community as they play an important role in writing the story of success,” she added.

