Ajman Ruler covers university tuition fees of outstanding student

Dina Ahmed Abbas Fayez received 99.14% in the general high school examinations

by

A Staff Reporter

Published: Thu 7 Jul 2022, 12:26 AM

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has covered the tuition fees of outstanding student Dina Ahmed Abbas Fayez, who received a grade of 99.14 per cent in the general high school examinations despite being classified among people of determination.

Sheikh Humaid made this announcement on Wednes-day while receiving Fayez and her family at the Emiri Court, in the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Sheikh Humaid said that stu-dents’ support underscores the UAE’s approach to honouring outstanding talents, encourag-es future generations and cre-ates the appropriate environ-ment for them to achieve their aspirations.

Fayez’s father thanked the Aj-man Ruler for his noble gesture and his ongoing support for stu-dents, while noting that this is part of Sheikh Humaid’s legacy.

Fayez and her mother also thanked Sheikh Ammar, high-lighting their happiness at his initiative.

