Ajman Ruler covers university tuition fees of outstanding student

His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has covered the tuition fees of outstanding student Dina Ahmed Abbas Fayez, who received a grade of 99.14 per cent in the general high school examinations despite being classified among people of determination.
Sheikh Humaid made this announcement on Wednes-day while receiving Fayez and her family at the Emiri Court, in the presence of Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.
Sheikh Humaid said that stu-dents’ support underscores the UAE’s approach to honouring outstanding talents, encourag-es future generations and cre-ates the appropriate environ-ment for them to achieve their aspirations.
Fayez’s father thanked the Aj-man Ruler for his noble gesture and his ongoing support for stu-dents, while noting that this is part of Sheikh Humaid’s legacy.
Fayez and her mother also thanked Sheikh Ammar, high-lighting their happiness at his initiative.
