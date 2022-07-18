The UAE pursues peace for an Arab renaissance

Communication and sensible diplomacy serve as a bulwark against conflicts. However, engaging with those with divergent interests may prove harder, yet there is need to stay the course and persevere

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan waving as he departs from King Abdulaziz International Airport on July 16, 2022. Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 10:55 PM

Peace, stability and food security. No other leader makes these priorities clearer than the President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In an era of war-mongering and conflict, the UAE is determined to play a leading role to bring calm to distressed regions and people while driving prosperity.

A peaceful Arab world benefits us all and there will be positive contribution on a global scale. For the UAE, the world’s not just an oyster, it’s family. People flock to its shores to find personal and professional stability, and the 200 nationalities living in the country are testament to its global vision and outreach.

What the UAE President said during meetings with GCC leaders and US President Joe Biden in Jeddah last week gives us insights into how the country envisages its role in the region and the world in the coming decades.

The mission is to bring peace in a troubled region and inspire people.``We are all aware of the size of the challenges that the region and the world are facing. There is need to align and enhance global efforts to achieve our peoples’ aspirations for progress and prosperity,’’ said the UAE President.

The US President Biden praised Sheikh Mohamed’s leadership in breaking barriers, forging diplomatic relations and deepening cooperation with other countries in the region, according to our report.

The underlying theme: No country is an enemy, island or a pariah in a connected world; there is always room to find common ground and partner in areas of mutual interest. Communication and sensible diplomacy serve as a bulwark against conflicts. However, engaging with those with divergent interests may prove harder, yet there is need to stay the course and persevere.

Policy and political differences should not lead to hostilities and futile conflicts like in Ukraine. The UAE’s policy, as our headline aptly framed last week, is about putting People First, which is to ensure average citizens and residents have access to food, healthcare, education and jobs.

It has done remarkable work over five decades to improve the quality of life of people and believes this governance model can be emulated by other countries wracked by strife and sectarianism. Wealth from oil enabled the country build next generation infrastructure. Being future resistant is the goal.

While it’s diversifying the economy, the country is also actively pursuing an active global humanitarian agenda. It is one the largest aid donors, assisting countries both during peace and war. Reviving Arab culture and economy would restore the region’s place in the world. A modern Arab renaissance through global cooperation is possible, but only if peace is given another chance.