Dubai raises the bar in urban development with Expo City Dubai

This project is built to last and is sustainable and plans are to make it green and environment-friendly

Published: Tue 21 Jun 2022, 11:50 PM

A city within a booming city that prides itself in building taller and bigger, Dubai’s tryst with Expo 2020 is certainly not over as it develops a new ‘city of dreams’ that will stand the test of time and span generations. Expo City Dubai that launches at the world fair’s site in October will bring back a flood of memories for many visitors who can see a permanent wonder rising in its place, brick by brick.

No modern urban centre builds better and faster than Dubai, and the launch of this venture cements the emirate’s Expo legacy for generations. It’s the shape of exciting things to come in the country that has spelt out ambitious plans to become the centre of all things possible.

Held during the pandemic, the world’s greatest show attracted a record 24 million visitors for a spectacle of innovation spread over six months, drawing talent from over 200 countries. Expo City Dubai makes Dubai open its arms wider to people. This project is built to last and is sustainable and plans are to make it green and environment-friendly. What the UAE is conveying through this project is that it is changing and becoming a permanent home for global citizens who are on the move.

Expo City Dubai is symbolic of a dynamic country that is now not just seen as a transit hub but as an innovative centre for business and technology, people and culture, diversity and tolerance. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said the venue would be a “hub of economic activity” and home to major companies and their headquarters. “A city connected to a port and two airports, and also to beautiful memories in the hearts and minds of millions of people,” he tweeted.

Some Expo 2020 wonders like the Al Wasl Dome, the waterfall, the Emirates and Terra pavilions will remain as the city expands. A new museum and a world-class exhibition centre are also in the works. Dubai successfully connected minds and created the future for six months in one of the most successful world fairs in recent memory. It now wants the magic of Expo to continue: one that endures and inspires people who are keen to go places.

Expo City Dubai is an ideas project, and the future will be shaped from this city that is expanding its horizons and raising the bar in urban development. In ancient history, Rome was called the eternal city that triggered the urban boom that saw the rise of metropolises. Cosmopolitan Dubai aims higher. Follow the dream is the message, and magic will happen.