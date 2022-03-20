IMF asked Pakistan to show how it would fund $1.5b subsidy package

Economists noted that the crisis will also push the Russian economy into recession as well
Economy2 weeks ago
The International Money Fund (IMF) has asked Pakistan to explain how it would fund a $1.5 billion subsidy package announced by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said on Sunday.
“There are no issues. We have given them details as to where the funds would come from,” Tarin said, adding the IMF wanted details of the resources to fund the subsidy in fuel and electricity, which Pakistan has frozen for the next four months until the new budget.
The IMF has begun the seventh review of the $6 billion rescue package agreed with Pakistan in 2019, and Tarin said he will have a final meeting with the lender on Tuesday.
The IMF asked it will need to see the agreements of the dividends of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) as well as details of the spare funds the central government will get from provinces.
“We have done our homework,” Tarin said.
Some of the subsidy money would also come from above-target revenues Pakistan was getting this fiscal year, he had said previously.
Earlier this month, Tarin said revenue would hit Rs6.1 trillion Pakistani ($34.2 billion), compared to a target of Rs5.8 trillion. Embattled Khan, facing a no-confidence move to oust him from office by opposition parties, had announced a cut in petrol and electricity prices despite a steep rise in the global oil market.
The south Asian country had to undertake fiscal tightening measures to pass its last IMF review, which was delayed by months as the government struggled to complete prior action required by the lender to release $1 billion in February. — Reuters
Economists noted that the crisis will also push the Russian economy into recession as well
Economy2 weeks ago
India’s growth to face turbulence as sanctions on Russia wreak havoc on global trade
Economy2 weeks ago
Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin confident of 6% sustainable GDP growth to reduce dependence on IMF; Aims at over $100 billion exports in next five years; ‘Super cycle’ is a serious threat to global economic recovery
Economy2 weeks ago
The inflation was led by a surge in vegetable oils and dairy products
Economy2 weeks ago
'My government is only thinking about providing relief to the people'
Economy2 weeks ago
Only energy and tourism sectors are likely to be impacted by the military conflict
Economy2 weeks ago
Soaring energy and food costs have pushed inflation in the world’s largest economy to the highest pace in four decades, and the Federal Reserve is poised to raise the benchmark borrowing rate in March to put out the fire
Economy3 weeks ago
The interview comes in the wake of the UAE’s introduction of corporate tax on business profits from June 1, 2023.
Economy3 weeks ago