Exclusive: Farewell interview with German Ambassador to UAE Peter Fischer

In a sit down with Dubai This Week, Nayla Al Khaja explains why she decided to take the independent route and raise the financing for her film on her own and what challenges she faced
Dubai This Week visited bottled water company Mai Dubai to explore what they are doing to doing to combat climate change and how they use solar panels to their benefit
Over 8 square kilometres of beautiful landscapes inhabited by some of the world’s rarest animals; Sharjah Safari is a truly amazing experience
We ventures out to the Abu Dhabi desert to explore an authentic sunrise desert safari. Here's what dune bashing looks like at 5AM
We joined Abu Dhabi’s National Airline for the inaugural A350 flight to London to discover why people are saying it’s the most sustainable and innovative flight in the world
Dubai This Week explores the 29th edition of the Middle East’s largest travel and tourism exhibition, taking in the 1,500 exhibitors and representatives from 158 global destinations at this fantastic event
AquaTrek Extreme at Atlantis The Palm let’s you come face-to-face with more than 65,000 marine animals including sharks, stingrays, and schools of multi-coloured fish