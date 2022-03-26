UAE

Look: Celebrating glitz and glamour at Dubai World Cup 2022

The Dubai Style Stakes gives fashionistas in the Emirates a perfect opportunity to dress to the nines

By Web Desk

Published: Sat 26 Mar 2022, 11:04 PM

Dubai World Cup at Meydan combines unparalleled racing action and a night of fashion extravaganza with Dubai glitterati congregating to witness the richest horse race in the world.


