Look: Celebrating glitz and glamour at Dubai World Cup 2022

Favourites disappoint as First Class delivers a huge effort to win the race for Qatar
Daily updates5 hours ago
Dubai World Cup at Meydan combines unparalleled racing action and a night of fashion extravaganza with Dubai glitterati congregating to witness the richest horse race in the world.
Daily updates5 hours ago
Awesome ride by Christophe Lemaire aboard the Yoshito Yahagi trained Longines Red Sea Turf Handicap winner who edged forward in the final strides to deny Manobo virtually on the line
Daily updates6 hours ago
Meydan Racecourse is not just about horse racing; it's a social village with activities, entertainment for all
Daily updates6 hours ago
Race 1: First Class wins the opening race of Dubai World Cup 2022, with a $1 million prize purse
Daily updates7 hours ago
The stalls for Al Quoz Sprint, Dubai Golden Shaheen, Dubai Turf and the Dubai Sheema Classic, were drawn along with the highlight — the Dubai World Cup — at the opulent Dubai Opera in Downtown on Tuesday
Daily updates3 days ago
The Dubai World Cup Day is too near at this stage to overcome any sort of problem should one occur
Daily updates3 days ago
Emirati trainer Saeed bin Suroor, gunning for a record 10th Dubai World Cup, saw his charge Real World drawn on Gate 6
Daily updates4 days ago
She will be the headline act for the post-race concert that also stars award-winning British drum and bass band Rudimental
Daily updates6 days ago