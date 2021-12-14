Dubai: Gang assaults man, steals Dh28,400 after luring him with massage offer

The Dubai Criminal Court sentenced an expat woman to one year in prison for assaulting a person and stealing Dh28,400 from his bank account, after luring him with a massage offer.

According to police investigation details, the case took place in October when the victim -- an Arab national -- submitted a report stating that he was assaulted and robbed by a gang of African nationals.

They had lured the man with a massage centre advertisement, the investigation report said.

After contacting the number mentioned in the advertisement and negotiating the rate for a massage, a girl sent him a location along with the visit time. On arriving at the location, the victim was beaten up by the gang and robbed of Dh28,400 using his debit card -- forcing him to share his pin number with them.

The accused woman had withdrawn the cash from his account.

The court also ordered her deportation from the country after serving her prison term.