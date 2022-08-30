Tolerance Oval becomes UAE's fourth international cricket venue

The England Test squad will be one of the first major international teams to utilise the facility in Abu Dhabi after its accreditation

A general view of the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi. (Supplied photo)

By Team KT Published: Tue 30 Aug 2022, 1:08 AM

Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub's (ADCSH) magnificent Tolerance Oval has been granted full International Cricket Council (ICC) accreditation as a day/night venue, meaning the venue can host official T20 and one-day international cricket matches just two years after its opening.

The Tolerance Oval becomes the fourth of its kind in the country to gain this level of ICC accreditation, alongside Dubai International Stadium, Sharjah Cricket Stadium and its elder sibling Zayed Cricket Stadium.

As a result, ADCSH not only makes history as the first cricketing destination in the world to house two such day/night, fully ICC accredited ovals on the same facility, but the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) increases its group of facilities capable of hosting even more cricket of the highest level.

Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub CEO, Matt Boucher said: “Our vision for Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub is two-pronged; we want our incredible venue to host the highest calibre of international events while simultaneously catering for the 760,000 community sport athletes that use our facility annually. The Tolerance Oval is a prime example of this vision, having already hosted the ICC Men's T20 World Cup warm-up matches, teams from the 2021 Indian Premier League, 2021 Pakistan Super League, 2021 Abu Dhabi T10, as well as the inaugural T20 Abu Dhabi Community Cup final in the last 12 months.

:We also wanted the Emirates Cricket Board to have a fourth international ground at their disposal to make Abu Dhabi even more capable of hosting major, multi-venue global competitions and tournaments.

"By gaining ICC accreditation in such a short period of time, we have successfully managed to do just that, and we look forward to more world-class cricket coming to the country, and Abu Dhabi, as a result."

Emirates Cricket Board General Secretary, Mubashir Usmani, added: "We applaud Abu Dhabi Cricket in adding yet another ICC accredited stadium to their venue and to the UAE’s world-class cricket offerings. It immediately bolsters the country's cricketing product and further establishes the UAE as one of the best sporting destinations in the world, while increasing Emirates Cricket’s ability to host and deliver multi-venue ICC tournaments and the world's best franchise competitions."

The Tolerance Oval has a total of nine turf pitches and five broadcast-rigged grass wickets, with full LED floodlights and an array of training facilities that include 20 natural grass wickets in the nearby international nets area.

These facilities were highly commended by the ECB's inspectors, with the Tolerance Oval given the highest rating in 17 out of the 29 categories under the examination which was then ratified by the ICC. It ranked, among others, as very good for its pitch, outfield, practice areas, changing facilities, artificial lighting, and Anti-Corruption Unit requirements.

The England men's Test side will be one of the first major international teams to utilise the facility after its accreditation. They arrive at Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub on November 18 for a training-camp prior to this winter's tour of Pakistan and will face their Lions counterparts in a three-day warm-up match at the Tolerance Oval from November 23.