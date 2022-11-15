Tickets for star-studded Abu Dhabi T10 go on sale

T20 World Cup Final: England openers won't be able do an India against Pakistan, says Shoaib Akhtar
The former speedster predicts a cracker of a final in Melbourne on Sunday
Some of the biggest names will be in action in the sixth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Eight teams will battle it out for the top prize over 12 days, beginning on November 23 with the final scheduled for December 4 .
The final act of Season 6 of Abu Dhabi T10 will be an exciting closing ceremony concert which will begin at 8:30pm local time.
Tickets for the tournament have gone on sale via Q-tickets on Tuesday (November 15), with a wide variety of both individual, family seats and pods and corporate hospitality options.
“We have moved on from the Covid regulations and the safe return of fans back into the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi is quite exciting for us. We look forward to enhancing the spectator experience this season and can’t wait for to experience ADT10 like never before. Tickets are now live on Q-tickets as low as AED 20," said Rajeev Khanna, Abu Dhabi T10’s COO.
The opening game will see the Kieron Pollard-led New York Strikers take on the Bangla Tigers captained by Shakib Al Hasan at 6:15 pm.
The second game of the day will see the defending Champions Deccan Gladiators, powered by West Indian stars Nicholas Pooran and Andre Russell, square up against crowd favourites Team Abu Dhabi at 8:30 pm.
The top two ranked teams at the end of the league stages will go head-to-head in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing to the final.
The losing team of the first qualifier will then get a second chance at the Abu Dhabi T10 trophy by facing the winner of the day’s eliminator played between the sides placed third and fourth.
Cricket’s fastest format reached 342 million television and over-the-top (OTT) digital viewers in 2021.
The former speedster predicts a cracker of a final in Melbourne on Sunday
The legendary batter comes out in support of team who were beaten by England in T20 World Cup semifinal
Both teams have yet to win a match at the iconic Melbourne venue which has played a pivotal role in the growth and development of international cricket
Both teams know each other well, having played a seven-game T20 series in Pakistan ahead of the World Cup, which the English won 4-3
The legendary Pakistan cricketer said that the IPL is the reason for India's bowling woes
The onus will be on Shaheen Shah Afridi who has taken nine wickets in his last three matches
India were arrogant and complacent which resulted in their lacklustre performance against England, writes Farokh Engineer
England stormed into the final with an emphatic 10-wicket victory at the Adelaide Oval