T10: Gladiators too strong for Bulls, Warriors beat Team Abu Dhabi

Deccan Gladiators’ opening batsman Tom Banton plays a shot duringthe match against the Delhi Bulls on Saturday. (Abu Dhabi T10)

Northern Warriors bounced back in style to register their second win as they made a mockery of a 146-run target to win the first contest of Saturday by 10 wickets

By Team KT Published: Sat 27 Nov 2021, 11:44 PM

Deccan Gladiators moved to the top of the points table after winning their fifth match of the season in the Abu Dhabi T10, defeating Delhi Bulls at the Zayed Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Gladiators, led by Wahab Riaz, picked a convincing eight-wicket win over the Bulls, chasing 95 runs in just over six overs. Opener Tom Banton starred for the Gladiators with a 46 not out from 18 balls, laced with two sixes and seven fours and was supported by Najibullah Zadran, who struck four sixes and two boundaries in his lightning-fast knock of 35 from 11.

Apart from the first over, the Deccan Gladiators scored more than 12 runs in every over, even plundering 25 in the fifth and reached the target in 6.1 overs. Earlier, the Delhi Bulls also looked poised to cross the 100-run mark at one stage but the fall of the well-set Dominic Drakes, followed by two more wickets by leg break bowler Wanindu Hasaranga in the fifth over, put the brakes on the Bulls’ scoring rate. Englishman Tymal Mills picked up two more wickets in the eighth over to leave the Bulls reeling at 63/6.

Romario Shepherd, however, steadied the Bulls’ innings with an unbeaten 26 from 10, helping them reach 94/6 in 60 balls.

Five star Tigers

Riding on the back of another solid partnership between openers Johnson Charles and Hazratullah Zazai, Bangla Tigers beat The Chennai Braves in Saturday’s second match.

After restricting the Braves to 89, thanks to some fine bowling by Luke Fletcher, the Tigers came out with all guns blazing in their chase and wrapped their fifth win of this edition easily.

For The Chennai Braves who came into the match seeking their first win, it proved to be another forgettable outing as they suffered their seventh defeat of the tournament.

Warriors bounce back

Northern Warriors bounced back in style to register their second win as they made a mockery of a 146-run target to win the first contest of Saturday by 10 wickets.

Moeen Ali and Kennar Lewis, who had brought up a century stand in the tournament just a few days ago, lit up the stage once again, this time going one better and doing that in a humongous chase to win their team the match without the loss of a single wicket.

Earlier, Colin Ingram’s 61 had helped put Team Abu Dhabi a massive 145 on the board. The Warriors opening duo took an over to get their eye in before getting plundering 35 runs from the next two overs of Ahmed Daniyal and Fidel Edwards. They kept the momentum going in the next two overs too, reaching 74 at the halfway mark of the chase. Team Abu Dhabi skipper used all his major bowlers in search of a breakthrough but to no avail.

Both the batsmen reached their half-centuries soon and pressed the foot on the accelerator in the seventh and eighth over. Ali made the record of the fastest half-century in this edition of Abu Dhabi T10 his own by getting to the milestone in just 16 deliveries. Starting from the fourth ball of the seventh over, the duo hit eight sixes and one four in a space of eleven deliveries to wrap up the chase with five balls remaining.

BRIEF SCORES

Team Abu Dhabi 145/6 (Colin Ingram 61, Rayad Emrit 2/21) lost to Northern Warriors 146/0 (Moeen Ali 77, Jamie Overton 1/0) by 10 wickets.

The Chennai Braves 89/4 (Mohammad Shahzad 32, Luke Fletcher 2/17) lost to Bangla Tigers 95/1 (Hazratullah Zazai 46, Roman Walker 1/11) by nine wickets.

Delhi Bulls 94/6 (Romario Shepherd 26, Tymal Mills 2/10) lost to Deccan Gladiators 98/2 (Tom Banton 46, Akeal Hosein 1/18) by eight wickets.

Sunday's matches

Team Abu Dhabi vs The Chennai Braves 4 pm

Deccan Gladiators vs Northern Warriors 6 pm

Delhi Bulls vs Bangla Tigers 8 pm