Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in record chase

Abdullah Shafique plays a shot on the final day. (PCB Twitter)

By AFP Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 12:58 PM Last updated: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 1:19 PM

Despite a rain interruption in the post-lunch session, Pakistan remained solid and completed the record chase of 342 in Galle on Wednesday to win the first Test against Sri Lanka by four wickets.

Abdullah Shafique remained not out on 160 to help Pakistan script one of their greatest wins in Test cricket.

Pakistan were 11 runs short of victory on the final day of the opening Test when rain stopped play.

But Shafique and Mohammad Nawaz (19 not out) saw Pakistan home once play resumed.

The previous highest successful fourth-innings chase in Galle was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.

Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took four wickets for the hosts.