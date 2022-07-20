Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by four wickets in record chase

The all-rounder, 31, said playing three international formats — Twenty20, 50-over ODIs and Tests — was now 'unsustainable'
Despite a rain interruption in the post-lunch session, Pakistan remained solid and completed the record chase of 342 in Galle on Wednesday to win the first Test against Sri Lanka by four wickets.
Abdullah Shafique remained not out on 160 to help Pakistan script one of their greatest wins in Test cricket.
Pakistan were 11 runs short of victory on the final day of the opening Test when rain stopped play.
But Shafique and Mohammad Nawaz (19 not out) saw Pakistan home once play resumed.
The previous highest successful fourth-innings chase in Galle was 268 by Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2019.
Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took four wickets for the hosts.
The all-rounder, 31, said playing three international formats — Twenty20, 50-over ODIs and Tests — was now 'unsustainable'
Rishabh Pant helped India beat England by five wickets on Sunday with an explosive 125 off 113 balls
Pant made 125 not out as India finished on 261-5 after chasing down a target of 260 with 7.5 overs to spare
India win the third ODI by five wickets to clinch the series
Captain Jos Buttler top-scored with 60 to revive the innings after England were reduced to 74 for four in 13.2 overs
In Pakistan's first innings on Day 2, Babar reached the landmark in his 228th innings, surpassing Kohli’s record of 232 innings
The Pakistan captain was the last man out as he dragged the team close to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 222 all out
Djokovic, the 21-time Grand Slam champion, had also endured a poor run of form for two years after winning the 2016 French Open title