New Zealand pull off dramatic draw in first India Test

Ali closed in on his fourth Test century to stay unbeaten on 93 while Shafique was batting on 52 as Pakistan reached 145-0 at stumps
Cricket1 day ago
Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel stood unbeaten as New Zealand pulled off a draw against India after they ended day five on 165-9 while chasing 284 in the first Test on Monday.
New Zealand faltered in their chase after overnight batsman Tom Latham, who made 52, and later Kane Williamson, who made 24, departed, but the lower order denied India a win after a tense final session on day five in Kanpur.
The left-handed Ravindra (18) put on key partnerships with Kyle Jamieson and then held fort for 52 balls with Patel, before umpires ended play due to bad light.
At the close India were 14-1, leading the Black Caps by 63 runs in their second innings
Cricket1 day ago
The five-day inter-university sports festival saw more than 2000 students from 23 universities compete for the top honours
Cricket2 days ago
Tim Paine resigned as skipper last week following sexting scandal
Cricket3 days ago
Former England captain allegedly told Asian-origin Yorkshire players there were 'too many of you lot, we need to do something about it'
Cricket4 days ago
The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries' cricket operations in the global franchise-based cricket leagues
Cricket5 days ago
Khan was awarded for his efforts in turning Pakistan into one of the world’s leading cricketing nations.
Cricket5 days ago
The 50-over tournament will be the first ICC event hosted by Pakistan since it shared the 1996 World Cup.
Cricket6 days ago