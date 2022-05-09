Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar ruled out of IPL with injury

Jaiswal's 41-ball 68 and Hetmyer's 16-ball 31 helped the Royals chase down 190 in a tense finish
Cricket2 days ago
Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League with an arm injury, organisers said Monday.
The 31-year-old, one of the leading run-scorers for Mumbai, who have been knocked out of the playoffs race, suffered the blow in his team’s victory over Gujarat Titans on Friday.
“Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav has been ruled out of the TATA IPL 2022 owing to a left forearm muscle injury,” the league said in a statement.
The top-order batsman, who was one of four players including skipper Rohit Sharma to be retained by the franchise ahead of this year’s auction, has scored 303 runs including three half-centuries in eight matches.
He has played seven one-day internationals and 14 Twenty20 matches for India since making his debut last year.
Mumbai, the richest and most successful side in IPL history with five titles, were winless in their first eight matches this edition.
They won their last two matches but became the first team to bow out of final-four contention.
Cricket2 days ago
Cricket2 days ago
Cricket2 days ago
Cricket2 days ago
Cricket3 days ago
Cricket3 days ago
Cricket3 days ago
Cricket3 days ago