Mohammad Azhar shines as Bulls beat Warriors in Ajman T20 Cup

His spell of 5 for 24 from four overs restricted Northern Warriors – Defenders to 71 all out in 19.3 overs

By Team KT Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 12:16 AM

Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress’s left-arm spinner Mohammad Azhar wrecked Northern Warriors – Defenders with a deadly five-wicket spell to help his team earn an emphatic eight-wicket win in the Ajman T20 Cup at Malek Stadium on Wednesday.

The event has been supported by Sky Exchange.net.

Azhar wiped away the cream of Northern Warriors – Defenders batting by generating excellent turn and producing some unplayable deliveries.

His spell of 5 for 24 from four overs restricted Northern Warriors – Defenders to 71 all out in 19.3 overs. Delhi Bulls - Future Mattress raced to victory in just 5.5 overs losing only two wickets.

Meanwhile, Northern Warriors — Defenders fought tooth and nail to pull off a thrilling three-run win over Deccan Gladiators — MGM on Tuesday.

The Warriors made 174 for 8 in 20 overs before restricting the Gladiators to 171 for five.

This T20 thriller had everything on display. It had Northern Warriors – Defenders’ right-arm pacer Taimoor Bhatti’s brilliant display of pace bowling that demolished the top order of the Deccan Gladiators – MGM in the first over.

This was followed by a spectacular and determined batting effort from Deccan Gladiators — MGM’s Waqas Ali, who cracked an unbeaten 69 off 45 balls with four boundaries and four sixes.

While Waqas was brilliant, Rahul Chopra also chipped in with 45.

But in the end, their efforts were not enough as the Warriors survived the late drama to complete a thrilling victory.

Bhatti was named the man of the match for his impressive figures of 3 for 24.

Earlier, Northern Warriors – Defenders managed to post a challenging total after winning the toss.

While none of their batsmen scored a half century, the contributions from Yasir Kaleem (40) and

Sandeep Singh (35) played a key role in the team registering a big total.

Pace bowler Bhatti was delighted with his match-winning performance against the Gladiators.

“I always had a short run-up, and unlike fast bowlers who take long strides, I am able to generate good pace. What matters is that we all bowled well to win this tight match,” he said.

Brief scores:

Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress beat Northern Warriors – Defenders by eight wickets. Northern Warriors – Defenders 71 all out in 19.3 overs (Mohammad Azhar 5 for 24, Zahid Ali 2 for 10, Zohaib Zubair 2 for 13) Delhi Bulls — Future Mattress (Mohammad Usman 31 not out, Zawar Farid 26, Yasir Maharvi 2 for 30). Man of the Match: Mohammad Azhar

Northern Warriors — Defenders beat Deccan Gladiators — MGM by three wickets. Northern Warriors — Defenders 174 for 8 in 20 overs (Yasir Kaleem 40, Sandeep Singh 35, Saifullah Noor 2 for 51, Ansar Khan 2 for 27) Deccan Gladiators — MGM 171 for 5 in 20 overs (Waqas Ali 69 not out, Rahul Chopra 45, Hameed Khan 21, Taimoor Bhatti 3 for 24). Man of the Match: Taimoor Bhatti