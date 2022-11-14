Michael Vaughan wants Ben Stokes to come out of ODI retirement

England skipper Jos Buttler hailed Stokes as a true match-winner

England's Ben Stokes celebrates with the trophy. — AFP

Following Ben Stokes' match-winning half-century in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup against Pakistan on Sunday, former England captain Michael Vaughan wants the all-rounder to come out of ODI retirement to help his side defend the 50-over World Cup next year with his all-round skills.

Top performances from Sam Curran and Stokes powered England to their second ICC T20 World Cup title after 2010, as they defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a gripping, low-scoring final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

"Can you play in next year's 50 over World Cup please @benstokes38!! Asking for a nation," tweeted Vaughan.

England skipper Jos Buttler hailed Stokes as "a true match-winner" on Sunday.

In the process they became the sport's first dual white-ball champions, holding both the 50- and 20-over titles.

"He always stands up in the biggest moments, he's a man who can take a lot of pressure on his shoulders and perform," Buttler said of Stokes.

"When he's there you know you have a good chance. He's a true match-winner. He's one of the great players of English cricket."

Curran added that "we all look up to him. People question him, but he's incredible".

Stokes insisted the bowlers deserved the credit

"In finals, especially when chasing, you probably forget all the hard work before that. To restrict them to 130, the bowlers have to take a lot of credit. Adil Rashid and Sam Curran won us the game," he said.

Stokes had a solid ICC T20 WC, having scored 110 runs in six matches at an average of 36.66. He also took six wickets for his side at an economy rate of 6.79.

Stokes retired from the 50-over format after playing the first ODI of England's series against South Africa on July 19. He could score only five runs in his final match.

In 105 ODIs, Stokes scored 2,924 runs at an average of 38.98. Three centuries and 21 half-centuries came out of the all-rounder's willow in 90 innings, with the best score of 102 not out.

As a bowler, he took 74 wickets at an average of 42.39 and economy rate of 6.05. His best bowling figures in the 50-over format are 5/61.

It is not surprising that Vaughan wants Stokes to reverse his ODI retirement decision given his ability to help his side win big matches.

He had played a match-winning knock of 84 not out in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand, which his side won on basis of boundary count after the match was tied and the consequent Super Over produced the same result.

In August 2019, he played a memorable knock of 135 not out against Australia in the third Test of the Ashes series. Reduced to 286/9, he formed a match-winning 76-run stand with tailender Jack Leach, who contributed only one run in the stand.