KL Rahul named India's vice-captain for South Africa Tests

Indian opener KL Rahul. (Reuters)

The Virat Kohli-led India take on South Africa in the first Test at Centurion from Dec. 26

By Reuters Published: Sat 18 Dec 2021, 4:53 PM

India opener KL Rahul has been named vice-captain for the three-Test series against South Africa after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the tour due to injury, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old is returning to the Test side after missing the series win against New Zealand at home due to a muscle strain.

“The All-India Senior selection committee has named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa. KL Rahul replaces Rohit Sharma as vice-captain, who was ruled out of the Test series owing to a hamstring injury,” the BCCI said in a statement.

