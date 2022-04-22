IPL 2022: Delhi coach Ricky Ponting to miss today's match after family member tests positive

'I know we lost but if we have to go down this is the only way to do it!'
A family member of Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for Covid-19. The family has now been moved to an isolation facility and is being well taken care of.
Ponting himself has tested negative twice subsequently.
However, in the best interest of the team, the management and medical team have decided that he will remain in isolation for five days, as he was a close contact.
He will, therefore, not be present at the ground for tonight’s game against Rajasthan Royals.
The franchise requests for Ponting and his family’s privacy to be respected in the current scenario.
The condition of all individuals in the bubble who have tested positive so far is being closely monitored.
The Delhi Capitals are scheduled to play Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.
