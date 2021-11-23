Imran Khan wins top sports award in Dubai

By Team KT Published: Tue 23 Nov 2021, 3:42 PM

Imran Khan, Prime Minister of the Pakistan, was named the International Sports Personality, organisers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award announced on Tuesday.

Khan was awarded for his efforts in turning Pakistan into one of the world’s leading cricketing nations.

The legendary all-rounder captained the Pakistan team that emerged victorious in the 1992 Cricket World Cup, defeating England in the final.

An inspirational sports icon, he continues to inspire young people as Prime Minister now, enhancing the status of sports in general and cricket in particular, and empowering Pakistani society through sports. Today, half of the country’s 221 million population identify themselves as cricket fans, and nearly 42,000 players are officially registered with the Pakistan Cricket Board.

In 2019, Khan launched a pioneering $639 million initiative for the welfare of Pakistan’s youth, under which young men and women will be given scholarships and skill-development opportunities, including scholarships in sports. In June this year, Khan announced plans to build a cricket ground in each of Pakistan’s 4,000-plus Union and Village Councils.