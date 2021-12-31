I can't wait for Johannesburg: Kohli confident of series win

India's Virat Kohli (left) congratulates Ravichandran Ashwin after the spinner dismissed South Africa's Kagiso Rabada in the first Test. (AFP)

India defeated South Africa by 113 runs in the first Test at the Centurion Park on Thursday

India’s skipper Virat Kohli is looking to clinch the three-Test series against South Africa with another victory in the second Test at Johannesburg (January 3-7).

“This series in South Africa is not easy and Centurion is obviously the most difficult of them all,” Kohli told BCCI TV after India’s emphatic win in the first Test, their first at the Centurion Park.

“We ended up getting the result in four days, which is testimony to the fact that we have become the side that we wanted to and today the strength of the squad was on full display in this Test match, with the ball, with the bat, and the field. We were just looking for opportunities and that’s how play our cricket. If given an opportunity at any stage, we will pounce on it.”

Kohli said the team was brimming with confidence ahead of the second Test.

“It’s a beautiful position to be in, one-nil up away from home, put the opposition under pressure again in the second Test for us is a golden opportunity and that’s something I am certain that every player is looking forward to and I can’t wait for Johannesburg,” he said.

The skipper also said that India’s Test performance in the last few years has been outstanding.

“The New Year is a really good marker to analyse how you played your cricket. I think we have played some outstanding cricket and not just this year but over the last 2-3 years, we have played outstanding games, especially overseas. We are a side that is confident and better with what cricket we play,” said Kohli.

India are chasing their first-ever Test series win on South African soil.