Asia Cup: Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat against Afghanistan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan won the toss and elected to bat against Afghanistan in their Group B fixture of the Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

"We will bat first. It will be difficult for Afghanistan, so that is what we will look to do," Shakib Al Hasan said at the toss.

"We have three spinners and two seamers - so our bowling is pretty much covered. Afghanistan is a very good side in T20 format. We have prepared well for their bowlers. Hopefully we can show what we can do," he added.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan skipper Mohammed Nabi said:" The way we played the last game was brilliant. The morale of the team is high and we want to play the same way today. Same team today. Maybe it will be a bit low today, this pitch. We will look to keep them to a low total."

Playing XIs:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.