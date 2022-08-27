Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan restrict Sri Lanka to 105

Fazalhaq Farooqi snaps up 3 wickets as Bhanuka Rajapaksa scores a defiant 38

Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi appeals for a LBW dismissal against Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis during the Asia Cup Twenty20 match in Dubai. –AFP

by James Jose Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 7:58 PM

Fazalhaq Farooqi snapped up three wickets as Afghanistan restricted Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.

The 21-year medium pacer took three for 11, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman and captain Mohammad Nabi picked two apiece as Sri Lanka could only muster 105 in the Group B fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The only bright spot for Sri Lanka was Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who made a defiant 38 from 29 deliveries with five boundaries and a six, after Farooqi’s twin strikes in the first over of the match.

Chamika Karunaratne scored 31 from 38 balls with three boundaries and a six, while Danushka Gunathilaka made a run-a-ball 17 with three boundaries.

Brief scores:

Sri Lanka: 105 all out in 19.4 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38, Chamika Karunaratne 31, Danushka Gunathilaka 17; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-11, Mohammad Nabi 2-14, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2-24) vs Afghanistan.

Toss: Afghanistan