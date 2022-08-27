Asia Cup 2022: Afghanistan restrict Sri Lanka to 105

Pakistan will open their Asia Cup campaign with a Group A clash against arch-rivals India in Dubai on Sunday
Fazalhaq Farooqi snapped up three wickets as Afghanistan restricted Sri Lanka in the opening match of the Asia Cup in Dubai on Saturday.
The 21-year medium pacer took three for 11, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman and captain Mohammad Nabi picked two apiece as Sri Lanka could only muster 105 in the Group B fixture at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The only bright spot for Sri Lanka was Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who made a defiant 38 from 29 deliveries with five boundaries and a six, after Farooqi’s twin strikes in the first over of the match.
Chamika Karunaratne scored 31 from 38 balls with three boundaries and a six, while Danushka Gunathilaka made a run-a-ball 17 with three boundaries.
Brief scores:
Sri Lanka: 105 all out in 19.4 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 38, Chamika Karunaratne 31, Danushka Gunathilaka 17; Fazalhaq Farooqi 3-11, Mohammad Nabi 2-14, Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2-24) vs Afghanistan.
Toss: Afghanistan
