Abu Dhabi T10: Gladiators warm up for big clash with easy win

Deccan Gladiators’ Odean Smith plays a shot during his match-winning knock against Northern Warriors. (Abu Dhabi T10)

Gladiators are now occupying the top position with 12 points, pushing Team Abu Dhabi (12 points) to second place, thanks to superior net run-rate

By Team KT Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 12:32 AM

Deccan Gladiators warmed up for Monday’s top-of-the-table clash with Team Abu Dhabi in the Abu Dhabi T10 with an impressive 19-run win over the Northern Warriors on Sunday.

The Gladiators made an imposing 134 for five, thanks to fine knocks from Tom Moores (39 off 19) and Odean Smith (32 not off 11 balls) before restricting the Warriors to 115 for four.

Skipper Wahab Riaz was named man of the match for the economical spell of 2-0-13-1 in the high-scoring game.

Gladiators are now occupying the top position with 12 points, pushing Team Abu Dhabi (12 points) to second place, thanks to superior net run-rate.

Bangla Tigers are in third position with 10 points despite losing to Delhi Bulls on Sunday.

The Bulls, who beat the Tigers by 12 runs on Sunday, are in fourth place with 10 points due to their inferior net run-rate. The Northern Warriors (four points) and the winless Chennai Braves are the two bottom-placed teams in the tournament.

Impeccable spell

Dominic Drakes bowled an impeccable spell of fast bowling as the Bulls beat Tigers in Sunday’s last game at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

After the Delhi Bulls posted a total of 100/7, Drakes picked up figures of 4/9 and helped the Bulls restrict the Tigers to 88/9 in their 10 overs.

Earlier, Team Abu Dhabi registered their sixth victory in the Abu Dhabi T10 after defeating The Chennai Braves by seven wickets on Sunday.

After The Chennai Braves scored 107/6 in their 10 overs, Philip Salt’s innings of 63 runs from 20 balls helped Team Abu Dhabi chase their total down in just seven overs.

Salt started off in typical fashion, smashing Nuwan Pradeep for three boundaries and a six in the first over.

However, Mark Deyal put pressure on Team Abu Dhabi by picking up the wickets of Paul Stirling and Liam Livingstone in the very next over. Team Abu Dhabi quickly regained control of the match when Chris Gayle struck a six and a four off Curtis Campher’s bowling in the third over.

Thereafter, Salt and Gayle put on an explosive stand of 71 runs and put Team Abu Dhabi in the driver’s seat.

Salt smashed four boundaries and seven sixes in his innings, while Gayle hammered two boundaries and two sixes in his innings of 30 runs from 16 balls.

Curtis Campher dismissed Philip Salt in the seventh over, but Colin Ingram wrapped up the chase with a six and four in the same over.

Earlier, Mohammad Shahzad’s blistering innings of 53 runs from 30 balls helped The Chennai Braves reach an imposing total in their 10 overs. The opening batter didn’t find much support from the other end, but he found a way to strike the big shots and move the game forward.

The wicketkeeper-batsman hit the very first ball of the innings for six, thereafter, he smacked Jamie Overton for two consecutive boundaries in the third over.

In the fifth over, Shahzad struck two boundaries and a six off Naveen-ul-Haq’s bowling, gathering 17 runs in total from the over.

However, Team Abu Dhabi Captain Liam Livingstone completely tilted the match in his side’s favour when he dismissed Dasun Shanaka, Samiullah Shinwari and Mohammad Shahzad in the eight over, reducing The Chennai Braves to 82/4.

BRIEF SCORES

Team Abu Dhabi 113/3 (Philip Salt 63, Chris Gayle 30*, Mark Deyal 2/16) beat The Chennai Braves 107/6 (Mohammad Shahzad 53, Ravi Bopara 15*, Liam Livingstone 3/17) by seven wickets.

Delhi Bulls 100/7 (Eoin Morgan 35, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 13, Mohammad Amir 2-13) beat Bangla Tigers 88/9 (Faf du Plessis 26, Luke Fletcher 19*, Dominic Drakes 4-9) by 12 runs.

Deccan Gladiators 134/5 (Tom Moores 39, Odean Smith 33*, Oshane Thomas 3-20) beat Northern Warriors 115/4 (Ross Whiteley 26, Rovman Powell 25, Wahab Riaz 1-13) by 19 runs.

MONDAY'S MATCHES

Team Abu Dhabi vs Deccan Gladiators 6 pm

The Chennai Braves vs Northern Warriors 8 pm