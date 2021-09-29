M2P Solutions partners with Canada-based Buckzy Payments for cross-border payment

Dubai - The collaboration will serve as a crucial catalyst for banks, exchange houses and money transfer operators.

By Staff Report Published: Wed 29 Sep 2021, 3:15 PM

M2P Solutions, Asia's largest API infrastructure company, has entered into a strategic partnership with Buckzy Payments, Inc, a Toronto-based global fintech delivering industry-leading payment solutions. M2P’s platform will enable cross-border payments for its partners in the MENA region through Buckzy’s safe, secure and convenient ecosystem to markets spanning North America, Canada, Latin America and Europe.

The collaboration will serve as a crucial catalyst for banks, exchange houses and Money Transfer Operators (MTOs) to offer better services across underserved corridors for payments. Markets such as UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Oman among others across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will leverage this partnership.

“We are very excited to partner with M2P for delivering world-class financial solutions and services making it easier to meet the demands of a fast-growing customer base in the region,” said Abdul Naushad, Chief Executive Officer of Buckzy.

Madhusudanan R, Co-Founder, M2P Solutions, said, “As a Fintech enabling platform company, we are constantly looking for new ways to partner, and enable products that are reliable, built on the foundation of leveraging cutting-edge technology, we are glad to find a partner in Buckzy and are looking forward to serving banks and Fintechs jointly with them.”

Financial institutions of every size and scale can access this cutting-edge infrastructure network and launch their own cross-border payment products. M2P’s agile, scalable and secure API platform delivers incredible go-to-market speed and efficacy across payment products such as credit, debit and prepaid cards, Neobanking, Buy Now Pay Later (BNPL), and cross-border solutions.

“We are clearly aligned in our mission to improve global banking and transaction settlement services that unlocks the borderless banking and global economic opportunities for all,” said Adrian Brown, Managing Director for Buckzy in EMEA. “Combining Buckzy’s network with M2P’s API platform delivers an outstanding customer experience and competitive advantage for customers.”

Vaanathi Mohanakrishnan, Business Head M2P Solutions, MEA, says, “The GCC region presents immense potential and enabling corridors like the US, Canada and LATAM among other regions is of strategic importance to M2P solutions as we aim to enable seamless money flows. A lot of M2P’s strategy hinges on enabling fintechs to deliver solutions leveraging our infrastructure and partner network. We are excited to be partnering with Buckzy to deliver frictionless cross border payment experiences to customers in the MENA region.”

Buckzy’s expansive network allows cross-border payments to happen in real time across the globe. This enables enterprise and financial institution alike to offer more to their customers through white-label solutions on a secure platform, as well as collections and payouts in local currency in addition to all major corridors. Banking-as-a-Service and foreign exchange solutions take that offering even further by delivering on all cross-border payment needs.

Licensed by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, FINTRAC in the United States and FINCEN in Canada, Buckzy is also ISO 20022 certified making each transaction secure and compliant.