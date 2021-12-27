Covid-19: Unvaccinated worker ban takes effect in NYC

Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses were required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine

By AP Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 8:03 PM Last updated: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 8:28 PM

New York City’s sweeping mandate requiring nearly all private-sector businesses to ban unvaccinated employees from the workplace has taken effect amid a spike in coronavirus infections.

Workers at roughly 184,000 businesses were required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by Monday. Businesses that don’t comply could face fines starting at $1,000, but Mayor Bill de Blasio has said imposing penalties will be a last resort.

Employers have to verify and keep a record of each worker’s proof of Covid-19 vaccination. Workers who have only received one shot will have to get a second one within 45 days. Companies must display a sign affirming they are complying with the rule “in a conspicuous location,” under the city’s mandate.