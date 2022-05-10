UAE: 7,719 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Unvaccinated visitors must still produce a Rapid Antigen Test
The UAE has administered 7,719 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 250.40 doses per 100 people.
Pakistan on Monday reported the first case of Covid-19 Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1.
This new sub-variant is causing an increasing number of cases in different countries, said the National Institute of Health (NIH) in a statement, reported ARY News.
“NIH has detected the first case of Omicron sub-variant BA.2.12.1. This new sub-variant is causing increasing number of cases in different countries,” tweeted the health body.
Accounts from residents in several districts as well as social media posts showed the government of the city of 25 million accelerating and expanding an effort to transfer the close contacts of positive cases to central quarantine centres.
It can take weeks or months to assess the severity of each new variant or sub-variant
Over 156.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Other Covid-19 safety measures, including having a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app, will remain
Doctors stress caseloads have been dipping because of proactive measures, such as PCR testing and vaccination drives
Over 156.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
