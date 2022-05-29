UAE: 7,248 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.9 million

By Web Desk Published: Sun 29 May 2022, 4:14 PM

The UAE has administered 7,248 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.9 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 251.79 doses per 100 people.

ALSO READ:

Indian Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday informed that over 88 per cent of the adult population in the country is fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Over 88 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated against #COVID19. Congratulations India! Keep following COVID appropriate behaviour even after getting vaccinated,” Mandaviya said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, the World Bank said on Thursday that its board had approved $500 million in additional financing to support Turkey in its efforts to fight against Covid-19.

The funds, which will have a maturity of 10.5 years with a five-year grace period, will be used to ensure access to safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines in Turkey, the bank said.