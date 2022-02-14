UAE: 5,956 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 23.8 million

By Web Desk Published: Mon 14 Feb 2022, 3:55 PM

The UAE has administered 5,956 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 23.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 241.46 doses per 100 people.

Businesses in the UAE welcomed the government's announcement to lift capacity limits at shopping malls, entertainment and F&B venues, public transport and social gatherings from February 15 and hoped to put behind the setbacks of the pandemic.

The industry executives noted that the reopening of the sectors would result in more MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions) events and family gatherings, hence generating more jobs in the country.

However, the UAE residents have been advised to explore only those venues and places to visit and dine in, which strictly adhere to Covid-19 safety and sanitisation guidelines.

Sanjay Vazirani, chairman and managing director of Foodlink Global Restaurants and Catering Services, says the new decision assures that it is now safe to step out and socialise.

Meanwhile, Taiwan aims to ease its strict Covid-19 quarantine policy from next month as it needs to gradually resume normal life and re-open to the world, the government said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began two years ago, Taiwan has succeeded in keeping reported cases of Covid-19 below 20,000, having enforced a blanket two-week quarantine for everyone arriving on the island even as large parts of the rest of the world have ditched theirs.

Speaking at a meeting with senior health officials, Premier Su Tseng-chang said that even though there could be further domestic infections the government was "quite confident" in its anti-pandemic measures.

"The government must also take into account livelihoods and economic development, gradually return to normal life, and step out to the world," his office cited him as saying.