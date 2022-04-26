UAE: 5,805 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Covid-19: Residents in Beijing's Chaoyang district required to take 3 tests in coming week
The measure comes as China's capital reported 22 new cases on Saturday
coronavirus1 day ago
The UAE has administered 5,805 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 249.78 doses per 100 people.
Singapore has been lauded for its speed and success in its vaccine rollout, with 93% of the population inoculated, one of the highest rates in the world, helping to limit Covid fatalities to just 1,331.
The Asian shares were cautiously higher on Tuesday after a late revival on Wall street, though global growth fears stoked by China’s stringent Covid-19 curbs and an expected streak of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening sapped risk appetite.
Meanwhile, the Philippines on Monday started giving second Covid-19 booster doses for immunocompromised adults, joining a growing number Asian countries offering a fourth vaccine shot.
Nearly 61 per cent of the Philippines' 110 million population have been vaccinated, while nearly 13 million people have received first booster doses, government data show.
The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million
coronavirus2 days ago
More than 154 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus2 days ago
China's most populous city is battling the country's biggest Covid-19 outbreak
coronavirus2 days ago
Shanghai has been almost entirely locked down since the start of the month
coronavirus2 days ago
coronavirus3 days ago
More than 153.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus3 days ago
Mainland China reported 24,326 new community-transmitted infections on Saturday
coronavirus3 days ago