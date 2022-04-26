UAE: 5,805 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million

By Web Desk Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 4:03 PM

The UAE has administered 5,805 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 249.78 doses per 100 people.

Singapore has been lauded for its speed and success in its vaccine rollout, with 93% of the population inoculated, one of the highest rates in the world, helping to limit Covid fatalities to just 1,331.

The Asian shares were cautiously higher on Tuesday after a late revival on Wall street, though global growth fears stoked by China’s stringent Covid-19 curbs and an expected streak of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening sapped risk appetite.

Meanwhile, the Philippines on Monday started giving second Covid-19 booster doses for immunocompromised adults, joining a growing number Asian countries offering a fourth vaccine shot.

Nearly 61 per cent of the Philippines' 110 million population have been vaccinated, while nearly 13 million people have received first booster doses, government data show.