UAE: 5,572 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million

AFP File

By Web Desk Published: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 3:55 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Apr 2022, 4:13 PM

The UAE has administered 5,572 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 249.14 doses per 100 people.

Shanghai reported a record number of symptomatic Covid-19 cases on Saturday and other areas across China imposed restrictions as the country kept up its “dynamic clearance” approach that aims to stamp out the highly transmissible Omicron Covid-19 variant.

The Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone, a central Chinese manufacturing area that includes Apple Inc supplier Foxconn, announced a 14-day lockdown on Friday “to be adjusted according to the epidemic situation”.

In northwestern China, the city of Xian on Friday urged residents to avoid unnecessary trips outside their residential compounds and encouraged companies to have employees work from home or live at their workplace, following dozens of Covid-19 infections this month.

The Vietnamese Health Ministry started issuing vaccine passports from April 15, the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) reported.

Vietnam's vaccine passport follows the standards of World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Union (EU), which are followed by 62 nations.

The passport will be available on PC Covid-19 or Digital Health apps. Those who don't have the apps can get their passports by accessing the health ministry's portal and filling in the necessary information. They will then receive the passports by email.