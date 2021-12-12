UAE: 22,003 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.1 million

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Dec 2021, 3:57 PM

The UAE has administered 22,003 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.1 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 224.18 doses per 100 people.

Pakistan’s national health institute has said the results of samples of three “suspected cases” of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the country will be received by Monday.

“Though we get result of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test the same day, genome sequencing which is done to confirm the exact variant of the virus, is a lengthy and complicated procedure. We will get the result by Monday,” a National Institute of Health (NIH) told Dawn newspaper on the condition of anonymity

Meanwhile, Australia said on Sunday it will shorten the wait time for people to receive Covid-19 booster vaccines following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant.

Australia had previously said it would offer a Covid-19 booster to everyone over 18 and who had their second dose of the vaccine six months prior.

But with rising cases of the Omicron variant, Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt said the time interval will be shortened to five months after the second dose.