UAE: 22,003 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Country has registered a daily average of more than 44,000 new cases over the last week
coronavirus22 hours ago
The UAE has administered 22,003 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.1 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 224.18 doses per 100 people.
Pakistan’s national health institute has said the results of samples of three “suspected cases” of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in the country will be received by Monday.
“Though we get result of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test the same day, genome sequencing which is done to confirm the exact variant of the virus, is a lengthy and complicated procedure. We will get the result by Monday,” a National Institute of Health (NIH) told Dawn newspaper on the condition of anonymity
Meanwhile, Australia said on Sunday it will shorten the wait time for people to receive Covid-19 booster vaccines following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant.
Australia had previously said it would offer a Covid-19 booster to everyone over 18 and who had their second dose of the vaccine six months prior.
But with rising cases of the Omicron variant, Australia's Health Minister Greg Hunt said the time interval will be shortened to five months after the second dose.
Country has registered a daily average of more than 44,000 new cases over the last week
coronavirus22 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 22.1 million
coronavirus23 hours ago
Over 104.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
coronavirus1 day ago
More than 80 per cent of intensive care beds are occupied
coronavirus1 day ago
Mice that received the vaccine intra-nasally were better protected than those that received injections
coronavirus1 day ago
There are 1,265 genomically confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK
coronavirus1 day ago
A third of the patients had received a booster dose
coronavirus1 day ago
At least 115,000 nurses have died from Covid-19
coronavirus1 day ago