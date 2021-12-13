UAE: 19,855 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Cyril Ramaphosa is in self-isolation in Cape Town and has delegated all responsibilities to deputy president
The UAE has administered 19,855 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.1 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 224.38 doses per 100 people.
The Omicron coronavirus variant, reported in more than 60 countries, poses a "very high" global risk, with some evidence that it evades vaccine protection but clinical data on its severity is limited, the World Health Organization says.
Considerable uncertainties surround Omicron, first detected last month in southern Africa and Hong Kong, whose mutations may lead to higher transmissibility and more cases of Covid-19 disease, the WHO said in a technical brief issued on Sunday.
"The overall risk related to the new variant of concern Omicron remains very high for a number of reasons," it said, reiterating its first assessment of November 29.
Meanwhile, Coronavirus-free Queensland state opened its domestic borders to all vaccinated people on Monday for the first time in nearly five months, as Australians gear up for quarantine-free travel across most of the country during the busy Christmas period.
Hundreds of cars queued up at the state’s southern border with New South Wales well before the rules were set to relax at 1 a.m. local time (1400 GMT, Sunday), television footage showed.
The British Prime Minister warns a wave of the variant through a population that is not boosted would result in a lot of hospitalisations
Hospitalisations are already occurring and are likely to increase rapidly, doctors say
Travel restrictions to go into effect from Wednesday
Covid-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage
Country first in the region to be linked to the EU Digital Covid Certificate system
Nigerian aviation minister says Argentina, Britain, Canada and Saudi Arabia will be put on Covid-19 red list
Britain is banking on vaccination as the best way to stop the rapid spread of the virus
