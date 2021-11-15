UAE: 19,852 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 21.5 million

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Mon 15 Nov 2021, 4:24 PM

The UAE has administered 19,852 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 21.5 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 218.13 per 100 people.

