UAE: 17,472 vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 24.7 million

By Web Desk Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 3:59 PM

The UAE has administered 17,472 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 24,783,091.

This takes the rate of doses to 250.58 doses per 100 people.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates said Tuesday he has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing mild symptoms.

Taking to Twitter, the billionaire philanthropist said he will isolate until he is healthy again.

“I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care,” Gates wrote.

Meanwhile, face masks are set to be no longer mandatory in airports and on flights in Europe, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on Wednesday.

The new recommendations will come into effect from May 16, 2022.