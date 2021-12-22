UAE: 14,952 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

The total doses administered now stand at 22.3 million

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 4:02 PM

The UAE has administered 14,952 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 22.3 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 226.13 doses per 100 people.



India's Bharat Biotech has sought permission from India's drug regulator to conduct a phase-3 study for its intra-nasal Covid-19 vaccine as a booster dose on participants vaccinated with Covishield or Covaxin, official sources said on Monday.

India is yet to approve the use of the intranasal vaccine BBV154 developed by the Hyderabad-based company.

The company had in August received the Drug Controller General of India's (DCGI's) nod for conducting phase 2 clinical trials of the nasal vaccine.

Meanwhile, The European Commission on Tuesday adopted rules that will make the European Union Covid-19 certificate valid for travel nine months after the completion of the primary vaccination schedule, an EU official told Reuters.

The new rules will be binding on the 27 EU states from February 1, the official said. The rule can be blocked by a qualified majority of EU governments or a simple majority of European Parliament members, but officials have said there is sufficient support for it.

The rule replaces a non-binding recommendation the EU Commission put forward in November.