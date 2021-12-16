Singer Charlie Puth tests positive for Covid-19

Over 105.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far
Singer Charlie Puth has tested positive for Covid-19 and cautioned his fans to “be safe and careful this holiday season”.
According to People Magazine, Puth is the latest celebrity to reveal a Covid-19 diagnosis. Billie Eilish recently shared that she tested positive for the virus in August after she had been vaccinated.
The ‘Attention’ singer announced his diagnosis on Twitter on Wednesday, telling fans that he’s “not feeling amazing”.
“I tested positive for Covid this morning,” Puth began.
“I’m not feeling amazing but I think the worst is behind me. I write you this update, feeling like complete ass, in hopes that you will be safe and careful this holiday season. Love you and I’ll speak to you very soon,” he continued.
Puth’s replies were filled with fans wishing him a speedy recovery as his mother, Debra, tweeted: “I’m so glad you are vaccinated.”
Earlier this year, Puth opened up about getting the Covid-19 vaccine, writing on social media: “I got my second shot today feeling a little wooooozy and loopy.”
The US is currently seeing a spike in Covid-19 cases, with an increasing number of infections coming from the highly contagious omicron variant. On Wednesday, the CDC warned of a potential-jump in cases this January due to the new variant, which was first identified in the US about two weeks ago.
