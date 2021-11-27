Omicron variant: Kuwait suspends flights from 9 African countries

The total doses administered now stand at 21.8 million
Kuwait has suspended direct flights from nine African countries in response to the new Omicron variant of Covid-19.
The suspension will come into effect from Sunday, the official news agency KUNA reported, quoting a government spokesperson. The suspension will not be applicable to cargo planes.
According to KUNA, the country has banned entry of non-Kuwaitis from nine countries, including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Eswatini, Zambia, Lesotho and Malawi. Kuwaiti nationals returning from these countries should undergo an institutional quarantine of seven days.
The entry ban is applicable for all travellers from these countries, whether they come directly or through other countries unless they reside outside those countries for at least 14 days.
On Friday, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the UAE banned flights from some African countries after it was announced that new, high-risk Covid-19 variant was identified in South Africa.
