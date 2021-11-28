Omicron variant: India announces additional measures for international travellers

All international travellers will have to submit their 14-day travel history before flying to India

Published: Sun 28 Nov 2021, 8:30 PM

India on Sunday announced a number of safety measures for international travellers in light of the emergence of omicron variant of Covid-19.

All international travellers planning to travel to India will have to file a self-declaration before their travel and that should include a 14-day travel history.

Passengers from at-risk countries, including all European countries, will have to undergo a seven-day mandatory quarantine, if they are tested negative for Covid-19. If tested positive, they will undergo strict isolation procedures, according to newly issued guidelines by the Indian government.