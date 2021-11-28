Omicron variant: India announces additional measures for international travellers

'Infected people do not have a lack of taste or smell,' asserts president of country's top medical body
India on Sunday announced a number of safety measures for international travellers in light of the emergence of omicron variant of Covid-19.
All international travellers planning to travel to India will have to file a self-declaration before their travel and that should include a 14-day travel history.
Passengers from at-risk countries, including all European countries, will have to undergo a seven-day mandatory quarantine, if they are tested negative for Covid-19. If tested positive, they will undergo strict isolation procedures, according to newly issued guidelines by the Indian government.
Country imposed several fresh restrictions as new strain raises concerns about another wave of pandemic
WHO said it skipped nu for clarity and xi to avoid causing offence generally while naming the new Covid variant Omicron
New cases of Omicron variant confirmed in Germany, Italy, Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong
Israel is the first country to shut its borders completely over the Omicron variant
Switzerland bans direct flights from South Africa and the surrounding region due to the detection of Omicron variant
Czech PM Andrej Babis says that the woman had been in Namibia and flew back to the Czech Republic via South Africa
61 passengers who arrived from South Africa tested positive for Covid-19
